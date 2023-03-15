Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the Test Proficiency Test (TPT) admit card today for various Grade 4 posts. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police Test Proficiency Test (TPT) for Grade 4 posts will be conducted from March 20 onward. The venue details will be available on the admit card.

The Assam Police Grade 4 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 928 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 458

Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 360

Grade IV Staff under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 97

Cook in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 13

Steps to download Assam Police admit card 2023:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to ‘Admit Card Download Portal’ – click on download button for Grade IV

Login using PHONE NO. / EMAIL ID / APPLICATION ID, date of birth

The Assam Police Grade 4 admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

