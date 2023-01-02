Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Grade IV Staff in various departments. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in from January 10, 2023, onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is February 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 928 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 458

Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 360

Grade IV Staff under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 97

Cook in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 13

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 25 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved categories. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.