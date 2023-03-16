Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Firemen and Driver/ Operator under Advt No 01/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 1317 vacancies including 991 Firemen and 326 Driver/ Operator posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Fireman : Class 10 (Matriculation) Pass.

Driver/ Operator : Class 8 Pass + HMV Driving License (5 Yrs Old)

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Firemen recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on the apply link for Advt No 01/2023 Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

