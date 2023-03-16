Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) extended the online application window for various posts of Medical Officers in CAPFs. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till March 26.

The ITBP MO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 297 vacancies, of which, 185 vacancies are for Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), 107 for Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant) and 5 for Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command).

Here’s ITBP Medical Officer recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteriaPostAge limitEducational qualificationSuper Specialist MO50Graduate in MBBS and Doctorate of Medicine (DM) or Magister Chirurgiae (M.Ch)Specialist MO40PG degree in relevant specialtyMedical Officer30MBBS

Selection process

Applicants will be shortlisted for documentation and interview, followed by PST and medical exam test.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for ITBP MO recruitment 2022: