Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the provisional answer keys for the Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam 2022 today. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF ASI Steno, HCM exam was held from February 22-28 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates can submit objections, if any, to the answer keys. The instructions will be given on the answer key page.

The CRPF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1458 posts, of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) and 1315 for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

Steps to download CRPF HCM answer key 2023:



Visit official website crpf.gov.in and go to recruitment page Click on the HCM answer key link Login using User ID and password The CRPF HCM answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download CRPF HCM answer key 2023.

Selection Process

The selection will be made through a computer-based test, skill test, PST, document verification and medical exam.