Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website crpf.gov.in from January 4, 2023, onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1458 posts, of which 143 vacancies are for the post of ASI (Steno) and 1315 for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be from 18 years to 25 years as on January 25, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the Intermediate (10+21 or equivalent Exam from a board or university recognized by Central or State Government.

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.