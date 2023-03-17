GAIL Gas Limited has started the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Senior Associate and Junior Associate. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website gailgas.com till April 10 upto 6.00 PM.

The GAIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Associate (Technical): 72

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12

Sr. Associate (Marketing): 06

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 06

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 02

Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 06

Jr Associate (Technical): 16

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s GAIL recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fees.

Steps to apply for GAIL Gas recruitment 2023:

Visit official website gailgas.com Go to Careers and click on apply now link Register at the portal and apply for desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for GAIL Associate recruitment 2023.