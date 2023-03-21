The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ukpsc.net.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelor of Law from a University established by law in Uttarakhand or by other University of India recognized for this purpose by the Governor. Must possess a thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script. Basic Knowledge of Computer operation.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 172.30 for General/OBC/EWS, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST. The PWD category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 22.30.

Steps to apply for UKPSC recruitment 2023



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link against “Uttrakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Examination- 2023” Fill in the details, upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.