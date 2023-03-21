The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the scorecard of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur and the result was announced on March 16.

The scorecard can be downloaded from the portal without any fee till May 31.

Steps to download GATE 2023 scorecard: