Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Junior Assistant exam 2022 was held on March 5 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from March 22 to 28. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is applicable. The answer keys have been released for series A, B, C & D.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 445 vacancies for Junior Assistants or Kanishth Sahayak.

Here’s UKPSC Kanisth Sahayak answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC JA answer key 2023:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab Click on Junior Assistant Exam-2022 answer key link

The UKPSC Junior Assistant answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Direct link to download UKPSC Junior Assistant answer key 2023.