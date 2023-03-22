The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is currently accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website cpcb.nic.in till March 31.

The CPCB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 163 vacancies in different posts.

Vacancy details

Scientist ‘B’: 62

Assistant Law Officer: 6

Assistant Accounts Officer: 1

Senior Scientific Assistant: 16

Technical Supervisor: 1

Assistant: 3

Accounts Assistant: 2

Junior Technician: 3

Senior Laboratory Assistant: 15

Upper Division Clerk: 16

Data Entry Operator: 3

Junior Laboratory Assistant: 15

Lower Division Clerk: 5

Field Attendant: 8

Multi-Tasking Staff: 7

Here’s CPCB recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection process

CPCB will conduct an online exam, followed by skill tests for relevant posts.

Application fee

The fee for two hours exam is Rs 1000 and for one hour exam is Rs 500. The SC/ ST/ PwD/ Ex-Servicemen (and women are exempted.

Steps to apply for CPCB recruitment 2023:

Visit official website cpcb.nic.in Go to ‘Jobs’ and click on link for Direct recruitment Open the link in the PDF and register Apply for the desired post Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to CPCB recruitment 2023.