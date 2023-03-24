Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023). Interested candidates can apply for the PGTTCE 2023 on the official website jssc.nic.in from April 5 onwards. The last date to apply is May 4, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from May 10 to 12, 2023.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification.

Direct link to PGTTCE 2023 Information Brochure.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.