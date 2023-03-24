The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2023. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CDS I exam 2023 will be held on April 16 for admission to 341 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence in January 2024.

UPSC CDS exam is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. There are 341 vacancies divided under five categories - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women).

The written examination for IMA, INA and Air Force Academy will test candidates on English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. The exam for Officers’ Training Academy will test candidates on English and General Knowledge.

Steps to download UPSC CDS admit card 2023:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Click on the download link for CDS-1 2023 Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC CDS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC CDS 1 admit card 2023.

The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application).

Selection process

The UPSC CDS Competitive examination comprises: (a) Written examination; (b) Interview for intelligence and personality test of such candidates as may be called for interview at one of the Services Selection Centres.