Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer keys today for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE prelims exam 2022 was conducted on March 26 (Sunday).

Candidates can challenge the answer key — General Studies (PAPER-I) and (PAPER-II) via e-mail at apscanskerclaim@gmail.com latest by March 31. No claim for correction of the Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents.

Here’s APSC CCE answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to download APSC prelims answer key 2023:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab under Important Links section Select the paper under Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 The APSC CCE answer key will appear on screen Check and download the answer key.

Direct links:

GS (PAPER-I) (Series-A, B, C, D)

GS (PAPER-II) (Series-A, B, C, D)

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written and Interview).