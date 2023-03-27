Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the exam hall tickets for the post of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant (Group 4) services. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group 4 Main exam will be conducted in CBT mode on April 4 in FN and AN sessions. A total of 11,574 candidates have been shortlisted for the Group 4 Main exam.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 670 posts of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) under Notification No: 23/2021.

Here’s APPSC Group 4 Mains exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download APPSC Group 4 hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on hall ticket link for Junior Assistant post

Key in your User ID and password to login

The APPSC Group 4 Mains hall ticket will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download APPSC Group 4 admit card 2023.