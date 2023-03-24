Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will soon release the admit card for Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in from March 27 onwards.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 2023, FN and AN. A total of 11,574 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 670 posts of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) under Notification No: 23/2021.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

