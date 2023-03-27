Allahabad High Court has released the admit card for the Stage II exam for Stenographer Grade-III under Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The Allahabad HC Stage II exam for Stenographer, Grade III posts will be held on March 30, 31 and April 1. The exam will be held in two sessions between 8.00 AM to 5.00 PM on all days.

Admit Cards will contain details of exam centre and reporting time at the centre.

Here’s Allahabad HC Stenographer Stage II exam notice.

The Allahabad HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1021 vacancies for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre posts, 1699 for Group ‘D’ Cadre posts, and 1186 vacancies for Stenographer Grade-III posts.

Steps to download Allahabad HC admit card 2023:

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Admit Cards for Stage II Exam of Stenographer, Grade III Posts’ Login through Application Number & Date of Birth The Allahabad high court admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Allahabad HC Steno admit card 2023.