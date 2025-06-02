The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is closing the online registration window today, June 2, 2025, for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under the Fishery Department (Advt. No. 17/2025). Interested and eligible candidates must apply at the official website apscrecruitment.in until the end of the day.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 32 Junior Engineer (Civil) vacancies. While today is the last date to submit applications, candidates can pay the application fee until June 4, 2025.

For details on eligibility, open the official notification.

Steps to apply for Junior Engineer post

Visit the recruitment website apscrecruitment.in Register yourself by filling in the required details Login using the OTP sent to your registered mobile/email Application section — Apply section Fill in the details, pay the application fee, and submit the form

Direct link to the registration window.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas the fee for OBC/MOBC, and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD categories are Rs 197.20 and 47.20, respectively.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.