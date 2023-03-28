Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) (Male/Female)-2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website crpf.gov.in till April 25, 2023.

The computer-based test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 13, 2023. The admit card will be released on June 20, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9212 posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates.

Applicants can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other eligibility details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The examination fees for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC category is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Female (all categories) candidates and Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Constable posts 2023

Visit the link given below Click on the Register link and create profile Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for Constable posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.