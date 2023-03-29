Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for the post of SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website tslprb.in.

Once the printout is taken, each candidate has to affix (with gum/adhesive – do not use staples/pins) his / her passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with the Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Candidates whose hall tickets could not be downloaded may send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006, reads the notification.

The final written examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 2, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM for the post of SCT PC (Driver) in PTO / Driver Operator in Fire Services Department and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM for the Post of SCT PC (Mechanic).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 383 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.tslprb.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD PC DRIVER / DRIVER OPERATOR & PC MECHANIC HALL TICKET” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

