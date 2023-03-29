Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised schedule of Group-I Services Main Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group 1 Main exam will be conducted from June 3 to June 10, 2023. All papers will be conducted in the forenoon session. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from April 23 to 29 for candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination.

A total of 6,455 candidates have cleared the prelims and are qualified for the Main exam. The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

APPSC Group 1 Main revised schedule Date Exam June 3 Paper in Telugu (Qualifying Nature) June 5 Paper in English (Qualifying Nature) June 6 Paper 1- General Essay June 7 Paper 2- History and Cultural and Geography of India and AP June 8 Paper 3- Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics June 9 Paper 4- Economy and Development of Indian and AP June 10 Paper 5- Science, Technology and Environmental Issues

