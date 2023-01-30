APPSC Group 1 Main exam date 2023 in April
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Group-I Services Main Exam 2022 in April. Candidates can check the exam notice from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The APPSC Group 1 Main exam will be held from April 23 to 29 for candidates who have qualified the prelim exam. All papers will be conducted in the forenoon session.
The APPSC Group 1 exam 2022 for the posts of Group-I Services was conducted on January 8 and the result was declared last week. A total of 6,455 candidates have cleared the prelims and are qualified for the Main exam.
The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.
APPSC Group 1 Main exam schedule
|Date
|Exam
|April 23
|Paper in Telugu
|April 24
|Paper in English
|April 25
|Paper 1- General Essay
|April 26
|Paper 2- History and Cultural and Geography of India and AP
| April 27
|Paper 3- Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics
|April 28
|Paper 4- Economy and Development of Indian and AP
|April 29
|Paper 5- Science, Technology and Environmental Issues