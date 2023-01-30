Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Group-I Services Main Exam 2022 in April. Candidates can check the exam notice from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group 1 Main exam will be held from April 23 to 29 for candidates who have qualified the prelim exam. All papers will be conducted in the forenoon session.

The APPSC Group 1 exam 2022 for the posts of Group-I Services was conducted on January 8 and the result was declared last week. A total of 6,455 candidates have cleared the prelims and are qualified for the Main exam.

The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.