Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the final result of TN Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN Police Constable written exam was held on November 27 last year, followed by the round for the CV, PMT, ET and PET in January. The final Provisional selection list of candidates contains the roll numbers shortlisted for Character and antecedents verification & Medical examination.

Steps to check TNUSRB PC final result 2022:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Final Provisional Selection list’ under Constables The TN Police Constable final result will appear on the screen

Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct links:

Enrolment No. wise

Roster wise

TNUSRB has notified a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police, including 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder and 120 Fireman.