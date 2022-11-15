Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their TN Police admit card from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN Police Constable written exam 2022 will be held on November 27. The exam timing will be 10.00 AM to 12.40 PM and will consist of two subjects: Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Main written exam.

The Tamil Language Eligibility Test contains 80 questions and the Main Written Examination contains 70 questions. In total, there will be 150 questions for 160 minutes (2 Hrs. 40 mins.) The questions of the Tamil Eligibility Test & Main Written Examination will be in a single-question booklet.

Here’s TNUSRB PC exam date 2022 notice.

Steps to download TN Police hall ticket 2022:



Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Go to “Hall ticket for written examination” under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022 Login using User ID and Password The TNUSRB PC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TN Police Constable hall ticket 2022.

TNUSRB has notified a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police, including 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder and 120 Fireman.

Selection process

TNUSRB will conduct the selection in three phases: Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main exam), Physical Efficiency Test and Special Marks. Provisional Select List is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sprots/Games Special marks.