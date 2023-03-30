Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) Main examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2023.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 for Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing).

