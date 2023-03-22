Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) Main exam date. As per the official notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2023. The admit card will be released 10 days before the examination on the official website mphc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 for Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing).

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.