Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the exam date for the PCS (Judicial Branch) Main Written Examination for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC Civil Judge Main exam is scheduled to be held from June 2 to 4 for candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam. The result of the PPSC Judiciary prelim exam was announced on January 22.

“It is for information of the all concerned that the PCS (JB) Main Written Examination shall be conducted from 02.06.2023 to 04.06.2023 (tentatively) at Chandigarh,” the notice said.

The PPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 159 vacancies for Civil Judge (Junior Division) cum Judicial Magistrate, of which 55 posts are reserved for women.

Here’s PPSC Civil Judge Main exam date 2023 notice.