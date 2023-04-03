The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the Main exam date for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest, Class-2. Candidates can check the exam notice from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The GPSC ACF Main exam 2022 will be held on June 19, 21 and 23 this year. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam held in October last year are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The GPSC ACF Main exam will consist of Paper-1 Gujarati Language (150 Marks 3 hours), Paper-2 English Language (150 Marks 3 hours), Paper-3 General Studies -I (150 Marks 3 hours), Paper-4 General Studies -II (150 Marks 3 hours) and Paper-5 General Studies -III (150 Marks 3 hours) The total exam is worth 750 Marks.

The GPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts. The selection process includes prelim exam, Main exam and personality test/interview.

Here’s GPSC ACF Main exam notice.