Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Judicial Service Civil Judge prelim exam 2023 on April 15. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Civil Judge prelim exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on April 30 (Sunday) in 13 districts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Here’s UKPSC Civil Judge exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC admit card 2023: