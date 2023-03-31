Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Forest Guard exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Forest Guard exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 9 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 13 districts.

Steps to download UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2023:

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Forest Guard (when available)

Login using Application number and date of birth The UKPSC Forest Guard admit card will appear on screeen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2023.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 894 vacancies for Forest Guards at the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The pay scale is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level-3). The selection process will consist of a written exam, PET/PST physical tests and document verification.