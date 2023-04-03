Anna University, Chennai has released the answer keys of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET 2023 examination for MCA and MBA was conducted on March 25.

Steps to download TANCET answer key 2023:

Visit official website tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the answer key link Key in your email address, password and submit The TANCET answer keys will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to download TANCET 2023 answer key.

TANCET 2023 will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.