Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released an additional list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for typing test in English and Test in Computer Application for the post of Junior Executive Assistant-2022. Candidates can check the result at the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC JEA typing test will now be held on April 28 and 29 in Bhubaneshwar. In the additional list, 2626 candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of result of the Language test held in January. In total, 5244 candidates are eligible for the typing tests.

The admit cards for the typing tests will be released soon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Junior Executive Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download OSSC JEA admit card 2023

