Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the months of April, May, June and July 2023 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Examination of Combined Recruitment is scheduled to be held on April 9 for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior storekeeper, and Clear cum Librarian.



The OSSC Accountant prelim exam will be held on April 23 in computer-based mode.

The Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination will be held on May 14. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 88 vacancies in Group-B & Group-C Specialist posts.