Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the physical tests under the Jail Warders Exam 2022 on April 7. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Jail Warders PMT/PET will be held from April 17 onwards at 6 centres.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 238 Jail Warders posts. The selection process includes Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Tests and written exam.

