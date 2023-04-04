Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon conclude the online application process for the selection test for Agniveervayu (02/2023) under Agnipath Scheme. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in upto 11.00 PM today, April 4.

“All the other details in the advertisement remains the same,” reads the notification.

The online examination will be conducted from May 20 onwards.

Earlier, the application deadline was March 31, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Educational Qualification:

Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Other than Science Subjects: Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed two years’ vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 250. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking through the payment gateway.

Steps to apply for Agniveervayu 02/2023

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in On the homepage, click on Agniveervayu 02/2023 registration link Register and login to apply for Agniveervayu 02/2023 Pay the fee and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.