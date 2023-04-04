SBI recruitment 2023: Apply for 1031 Support Officer, CMF and other posts till April 30
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till April 30.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Channel Manager Facilitator, Channel Manager Supervisor, and Support Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till April 30.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1031 posts.
Vacancy Details
- Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 821
- Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 172
- Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 38
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the direct link to the official notification.
Steps to apply for the posts
- Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers
- On the homepage, click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS—CMF, CMS, SO posts”
- Click on the “Apply Online” link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for SO, CMF, CMS posts.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of shortlisting and interview round.