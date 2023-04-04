The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 (GWSSB) and Assistant Engineer(Civil), Class-2, Road & Building Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till April 13, 2023. Candidate should attach copy of his/her OMR (Answer sheet) with objection/(s). The Preliminary test was conducted on April 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 177 Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) posts, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) and 77 vacancies are for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

Steps to download the provisional answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on AE (Mechanical) and AE (Civil) answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AE (Civil) answer key.

Direct link to AE (Mechanical) answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.