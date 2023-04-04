The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the State Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till May 11, 2023, without a late fee. The last date to apply for the exam with a late fee of Rs 500 is May 21.

The computer based test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2023. The hall ticket will be released on June 1, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Registration fee for a single test is Rs 850 for OC, Rs 750 for BC candidates and Rs 650 for SC/ST/PH candidates. The fee may be paid at any AP online centers or through payment gateway (Credit/Debit Cards/ Net Banking).

Steps to apply for AP PGCET 2023



Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the AP PGCET 2023 link

Pay the fee and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and submit Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AP PGCET 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.