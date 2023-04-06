Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written examination schedule for the post of Post Graduate Teacher under the Science Stream. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC PGT exam will be conducted on April 30 at the Cuttack zone only. The exam will be in two sessions — 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM and 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets soon. The centres list will also be issued shortly.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 58 PGT vacancies, of which, 12 are for the subject Physics, 12 for Chemistry, 12 for Mathematics, 12 for Biology, and 10 for Computer Science. The vacancies are to be filled at 10 Kalinga Model Residential Schools.