Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result mark sheet for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE). Candidates can check and download their mark sheet from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OSSC AEE written exam was conducted on December 11 last year and the interview round in March.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 102 vacancies of Assistant Agriculture Engineer, of which, 34 vacancies are reserved for female candidates. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test and viva voce test.

Steps to download OPSC AAE result 2022:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Agriculture Engineer view marks link

Key in Roll No, PPSAN Number and Date of Birth The OSSC AEE result markseet will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OSSC AEE result marks 2023.