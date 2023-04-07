Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Public Prosecutor, Research Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in from April 8 to 27.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 146 vacancies in different posts and departments. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details from the official website.

Vacancy details

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 20



Junior Engineer (Civil): 58



Public Prosecutor: 48

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): 16

Research Officer (Yoga): 1

Research Officer (Naturopathy): 1



Assistant Director (Forensic Audit): 1

Assistant Architect: 1

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2023 notification Advt 07/2023.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023: