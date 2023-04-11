Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH-AAC-CET-2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH AAC CET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on April 16 from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM.

The MAH-AAC-CET-2023 will be conducted for admission to Professional Courses in Bachelor of Fine Art Education for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download MAH CET admit card 2023:

Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal Click on MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card link

Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin The MAH AAC CET admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download MAH AAC CET admit card 2023.