Today is the last day to apply online for the Selection Post Ladakh recruitment 2023 conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC has notified a total of 205 vacancies in different posts in various departments of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh. The Computer Based Examination for these posts will be conducted along with the SSC Phase 11 Exam in June-July 2023.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully for post-wise details regarding vacancies, eligibility criteria, etc.

Here’s SSC Selection Post Ladakh notification 2023.

Scheme of SSC Selection Post exam



Under SSC Selection Post recruitment, there will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type MCQs, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of a qualifying nature. Scrutiny of Documents will be carried out by the Regional Offices, followed by document verification.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/PWD/ESM are exempted.

Steps to apply for SSC Selection Post recruitment 2023:



Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in Register and login to the portal Go to ‘Apply’ – ‘Others’ – ‘Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts’ Select post, fill application form, upload required document Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

For detailed information on categories of Posts, click here: ssc.nic.in/Portal/SelectionPostDetails.