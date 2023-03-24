The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the physical tests of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022. Candidates can check their results online at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2022 was conducted from November 9 to 11, 2022 in CBT mode and the results were declared on December 27. A total of 68,364 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the PET/ PST round.

As per the result notice, 15,740 candidates have qualified in the physical tests to be eligible to appear for SSC CPO Paper 2 exam. The schedule of SSC CPO Paper-II will be notified on the website of the Commission shortly and the admit cards will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course.

Here’s SSC CPO physical result 2022 notice.

Steps to check SSC CPO PET/PST result 2022:

Visit the official websites ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on result links available under CAPF tab The SSC CPO result will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to SSC CPO PET/PST result 2022 (Female).

Here’s direct link to SSC CPO PET/PST result 2022 (Male).

The SSC CPO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4300 Sub Inspector vacancies, of which 228 vacancies are for the Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.