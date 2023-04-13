Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Mining Engineer, Youth Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies in different posts and departments. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details from the official website.

Vacancy details

Assistant Mining Engineer: 34



Youth Officer: 7



Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence): 4

Assistant Ore Dressing Officer: 22

Regional Director: 1

Assistant Commissioner: 1

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2023 notification Advt 06/2023.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023: