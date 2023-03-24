The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC NDA 1 exam 2023 will be held on April 16 (Sunday) for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 151st Course and for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2024. The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be 395.

The subjects of the UPSC NDA written exam include Mathematics and General Ability Test for 300 and 600 marks respectively. The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective-type questions only.

Steps to download UPSC NDA admit card 2023:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Click on the download link for NDA/NA 1 Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC NDA 1 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC NDA 1 admit card 2023.

The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application).

Selection Process

To be acceptable, candidates for the Army/Navy/Naval Academy and Air Force should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in (i) Written examination (total 900 marks) as fixed by UPSC at their discretion and (ii) Officer Potentiality Test (total 900 marks) as fixed by the Services Selection Board at their discretion.