Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the results of the Executive Officer Main exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Executive Officer Main exam was held on February 17 and the answer keys were released on February 22.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the 59 shortlisted candidates to be called for document verification. The verification of original certificates will be held on April 26 at the APPSC office in Vijayawada.

Steps to check APPSC Executive Officer result 2023:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ and click on the link for Executive Officer post

The APPSC Executive Officer result will appear on the screen

Download and check.

Direct link to APPSC EO Mains result 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Sub-Service for a total of 60 vacancies (13 Carry forward + 47 Fresh) under Notification No: 24/2021.