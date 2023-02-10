Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards for the Executive Officer Main exam 2022 today. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Executive Officer Main exam will be held on February 17 in forenoon and afternoon sessions. Candidates who cleared the prelim exam in July last year are eligible to appear for this exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Sub-Service for a total of 60 vacancies (13 Carry forward + 47 Fresh) under Notification No: 24/2021.

Steps to download APPSC Executive Officer Mains hall ticket:



Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on download link for “Executive Officer Grade-III in A.P. Endowments Sub-Service’ Key in your User ID, Password and submit The APPSC Executive Officer Mains hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APPSC EO Mains admit card 2023.