Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment exam of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, and Clerk cum Librarian posts. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till April 15, 2023, using their user credentials. The Preliminary Combined Recruitment Examination was conducted on April 9, 2023.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the LOGIN tab Key in your login details and submit Click on the answer key link Download the answer key and take a printout Raise objections, if any



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.