The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the final answer key of the UGC NET December 2022 cycle. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer keys were released on March 23.

Steps to download UGC NET final answer key 2023

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the the final answer key link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023.

UGC NET December 2022 was conducted for 83 subjects in 5 phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. The exam started on February 21 and concluded on March 16, 2023.